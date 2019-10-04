FBR buildings turn pink as part of anti-breast cancer campaign

Islamabad :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) headquarters were illuminated pink in commemoration of the ongoing PINKtober breast cancer awareness drive and to acknowledge Pink Ribbon Pakistan’s efforts in raising awareness and working to provide advocacy and healthcare services to the patients and potential victims.

This PINKtober, the government is playing an active role to raise awareness on this widespread issue of breast cancer. The government and Pink Ribbon Pakistan will arrange many activities and events together.

Pink illumination of the FBR headquarters is part of this mutual national breast cancer awareness drive.

In this regard, the event with FBR was arranged.

By turning pink for lifesaving cause the FBR showed concern for more than 10.2 million Pakistani women with a high risk of breast cancer.

The FBR offered its complete support to Pink Ribbon and pledged to help the organization eradicate this fatal disease and reduce the resultant female mortality.

Talking to the media on the illumination event, CEO Pink Ribbon Omer Aftab said, “We lost thousands of precious lives every year due to ignorance, late diagnosis, and myths related to breast cancer.

“Despite the fact, that out of all the types of cancers, breast cancer is only cancer that can be cured successfully if diagnosed at an early stage, whereas it is so unfortunate that this cancer alone claims 40,000 lives every year.”

A board member of FBR Nausheen Javaid Amjad on behalf of Chairman Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi showed special interest in this event and campaign.