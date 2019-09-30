Shot dead in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a man in Zafarabad Colony late Saturday, police said.

They said that unidentified armed men shot dead one Muhammad Jehangir Mahsud in Zafarabad Colony and fled the scene. The police reached the spot and shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan for autopsy. The police started investigation after registering the case against unknown culprits.