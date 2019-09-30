close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2019

Shot dead in Dera

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2019

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a man in Zafarabad Colony late Saturday, police said.

They said that unidentified armed men shot dead one Muhammad Jehangir Mahsud in Zafarabad Colony and fled the scene. The police reached the spot and shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan for autopsy. The police started investigation after registering the case against unknown culprits.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar