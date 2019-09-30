close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2019

DRC resolves blood feud in Upper Dir

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2019

DIR: The dispute resolution council (DRC) has succeeded in resolving a blood feud in Upper Dir which claimed about 34 lives.

District Police Officer (DPO) Main Naseeb Jan also played a key role in resolving the dispute. Besides the DPO, the DRC members and political figures including former federal minister Najmuddin Khan, former Member National Assembly Sahibzada Tariqullah, Malik Jehanzeb, Malik Ayub and others made hectic efforts for months to end the dispute. A grand function was organised in the district council hall in Dir. Thousands of local people were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Mian Naseeb Jan said the DRC was playing an active role in resolving disputes among the local people in Upper Dir.

