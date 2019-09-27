PM failed to evolve consensus on Kashmir: Hashmi

MULTAN: Senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi Thursday said Prime minister Imran Khan had failed in evolving consensus among political parties on the Kashmir cause.

Addressing the Mili Yakjehti Councils moot, Hashmi criticised Islamic countries and said they are always ready to send ships but did not vote for Pakistan over the Kashmir cause. Former federal minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi said the UN has disappointed Pakistan. Mili Yakjehti Council secretary general Liaqat Baloch said the present government depended upon twitter only for 45 days before addressing the UN.

He said Imran Khan had confessed to imparting training to Taliban in US. Baloch said the country is facing failures in foreign policy. Baloch criticised Imran for not inviting political parties for public meeting in Muzaffarabad. PPP ex-MPA Baboo Nafis Ansari and others also spoke.