PCB Blasters clinch National Triangular title

KARACHI: Unbeaten century from Sidra Amin, which included a 100-run partnership for the fourth-wicket with Aliya Riaz, helped PCB Blasters beat PCB Challengers by six runs in the final of the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship at the Lahore Gymkhana in Lahore on Thursday.

After being put into bat, PCB Blasters scored 216 for five in 50 overs. Right-handed opener Sidra hit 11 fours in her unbeaten 153-ball 102.

Aliya scored 42 off 47 balls with one four and three sixes. PCB Challengers were restricted to 210 for seven in 50 overs as Tooba Hassan and Almas Akram took two wickets each.

Javeria Rauf top-scored in the innings with 51 off 83 balls with seven fours. Bismah Maroof scored 56-ball 44, which was laced with five fours. They scored 82 runs for the second wicket.

Requiring 14 runs in the final over to win the match, the Challengers managed only seven off Aliya’s bowling. Sidra was declared the player of the match. PCB Challengers leg-spinner Syeda Arooba Shah won the player of the tournament award for bagging 14 wickets.