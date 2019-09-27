Boy ‘gang-raped’, filmed, blackmailed for five years in Faislabad

FAISALABAD: Another case of “gang-rape” of an 11-year-old boy, making of a video and blackmailing him for five years was registered by Tarkhani police station here on Thursday. Earlier, the same police station has registered four cases of sexual assault on children and filming of the act during the last one week.

According to the FIR, accused Mohsin and his five accomplices took an 11-year-old boy (A) to his house, “gang-raped” him and made a video of the act. For the next five years, they kept blackmailing him and also received Rs65,000 from him threatening him of uploading the clip on the social media. The accused in the case have already been nominated in some other cases of the nature.