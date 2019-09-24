DNA of 450 people in Chunian case

LAHORE :JIT in Kasur killings continued investigations into the tragedy on Monday and completed geo-fencing. Around 20 suspects have been taken into custody for interrogation. Geo-fencing would help in tracing suspicious calls. DPO Kasur Zahid Marwat said the DNAs of 450 people had been conducted to trace the killers. Three children were found murdered in different areas of Kasur.

Man hit to death: A speeding truck killed a young man on Band Road in the Islampura police limits on Monday. The victim, yet to be identified, was trying to cross road when a speeding truck hit him from behind. As a result, the victim received multiple injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Police removed the body to morgue and arrested the accused truck driver.

CASE REGISTERED: Nishtar Colony police have registered a case against the suspect who had killed his mother, brother and sister in-law over property dispute on Sunday evening. An FIR has been registered on the complaint of victim sister in-law’s brother Mustafa Shahzad. Her husband Hammad and her mother-in-law Gulshan Bibi were also killed by accused Muhammad Ali.

THREE ARRESTED: Shafiqabad police have arrested three suspects, including a cop of Anti-Riot Force involved in firing at a Tandoor over delay in baking bread. The accused cop has been identified as Shoaib. They had shot at and injured one Ashfaq and subjecting others to torture. He was nominated in the FIR along with other suspects.