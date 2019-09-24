close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
Gordonians give top performance in CM’s competitions

Islamabad

 
Rawalpindi : The students of Government Gordon College, Rawalpindi have given excellent performance in the Chief Minister’s Co-Curricular Competitions, clinching top positions across the board at District, Division and Provincial levels, says a press release.

Hammad Shah of BS English secured first Position at the Division Level English Debates and went on to represent Rawalpindi Division in Provincial Level contests where again he bagged second position. Fazeel Margaish of BS Political Science and Zeeshan Hayat of 2nd Year topped Division Level Urdu Essay Writing at Postgraduate and Intermediate levels respectively, and had the honour of competing at the provincial level.

At the district level, the Gordonians outperformed the competing colleges by securing 16 positions in all, including three first positions in Urdu Debate (Intermediate and Postgraduate-Boys/Girls); two first positions in English Debate (Intermediate and Postgraduate), two first positions In Urdu Essay Writing (Intermediate and Post Graduate), one first position in English Essay Writing (Intermediate ), one first position in Urdu Speech (Postgraduate), and two first positions in English Speech (Intermediate and Postgraduate) competitions.

Principal Altaf Hussain congratulated all the students for their hard work, and lauded Professor Naushad, Professor

Adnan, and Professor Tahir of English Department, and Professor Faheem Sabri of Urdu Department for their committed efforts throughout.

