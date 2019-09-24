close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 24, 2019

Byco wins award

Business

 
September 24, 2019

KARACHI: The USA’s National Safety Council has awarded Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited their coveted “Safety Award”, a statement said on Monday.

Byco’s Environment Health and Safety (EHS) department employee, Atif Waheed, received the award on behalf of Byco from the USA’s esteemed National Safety Council at a ceremony held in San Diego, California, it added.

The National Safety Council’s congress and expo is held each Fall and attracts 18,000 safety and health professionals and industry suppliers from several countries. This is the second time in a row that Byco has been recognised by the USA’s National Safety Council with such a prestigious award.

Last year, Byco’s Ammar Hussain of the company’s EHS department received a similar commendation from the NSC, as well, it added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business