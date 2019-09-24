Byco wins award

KARACHI: The USA’s National Safety Council has awarded Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited their coveted “Safety Award”, a statement said on Monday.

Byco’s Environment Health and Safety (EHS) department employee, Atif Waheed, received the award on behalf of Byco from the USA’s esteemed National Safety Council at a ceremony held in San Diego, California, it added.

The National Safety Council’s congress and expo is held each Fall and attracts 18,000 safety and health professionals and industry suppliers from several countries. This is the second time in a row that Byco has been recognised by the USA’s National Safety Council with such a prestigious award.

Last year, Byco’s Ammar Hussain of the company’s EHS department received a similar commendation from the NSC, as well, it added.