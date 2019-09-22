Robbers kill two in Bannu

LAKKI MARWAT: Two members of a family were killed when robbers opened fire on them in a house in Nar Sarkori area in Bannu and the police arrested the alleged killers after an encounter in Lakki Marwat, official sources said on Saturday.

They said that three robbers barged into a house in Nar Sarkori village located in the limits of Ghoriwala Police Station of Bannu to loot inmates. They said that inmates offered resistance, prompting the armed men to open fire on them, killing Naeem Khan and Rizwan.

"After killing two persons, the armed dacoits left the house along with gold ornaments, a motorcycle and other valuables," said an official.

He said DPO Qasim Ali Khan alerted the area police to ensure arrest of fleeing dacoits when he learnt that they had infiltrated into Lakki Marwat district after killing two people in Bannu. He said that an exchange of fire took place near Tap Takhtikhel area in the limits of Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak Police Station of Naurang Town. "After the encounter, the police overpowered all the three robbers.