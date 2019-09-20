Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was observed in the city here Thursday while the Met Office forecast similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met Officials said that a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Saturday. A seasonal low lies over Northwest Balochistan. They predicted that rain/wind-thunderstorm at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala division, Islamabad, Kashmir, while at isolated places at Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Bannu divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Sialkot, Islamabad, Chakwal 33, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 23, Shamsabad 12), Gujrat 6, Jehlum 5, Murree 3 and Kakul 15. Thursday's highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sh. Benazirabad where the mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 33°C and minimum was 25.3°C.