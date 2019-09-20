Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Met Officials said that a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Saturday. A seasonal low lies over Northwest Balochistan. They predicted that rain/wind-thunderstorm at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala division, Islamabad, Kashmir, while at isolated places at Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Bannu divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country. Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Sialkot, Islamabad, Chakwal33, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 23, Shamsabad 12), Gujrat 6, Jehlum 5, Murree 3 and Kakul 15. Thursday's highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sh. Benazirabad where the me cury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 33°C and minimum was 25.3°C.