Confusion galore

In the wake of the rape and murder of three children in Kasur and on the directions of IGP Punjab, the DPO suspended the DSP and the SHO for showing negligence. This was followed by the Punjab government forming a five-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) through its IGP. The five-member JIT was to be headed by district police officer (DPO) Kasur Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani.

To add to this comedy of notifications, and acting on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the IGP Punjab went on to suspend DPO Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani who earlier suspended other officers and was made head of JIT. Can anyone put an end to this confusion of craziness?

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad