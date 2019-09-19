Headway in Nimrita murder: police round up two class fellows

SUKKUR: Investigations into the mysterious death of Nimrita Kumari, a BDS student, made a headway when two of her class fellows were rounded up by the Larkana police on Wednesday.

The SSP Larkana Masood Bangash told the media that both the students were taken into custody after tracing the call data from the deceased student’s cell phone. He said their pictures and exam pass were found from Nimrita’s hostel room. He said the laptop is also being analysed for any clues.

Nimrita Kumari was found dead with injury marks on her neck in her hostel room of the Bibi Aseefa Dental College in Larkana on Monday leading to protests in several parts of the province. Her family suspected Kumari was murdered, while a post mortem report failed to come up with any conclusive findings.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government on Wednesday requested the Larkana sessions court to conduct a judicial probe into the student’s death. Meanwhile, members of the Hindu community, civil society and political parties demanded the formation of a joint investigation team to hold probe into Nimrita’s death. Protesters held rallies in Larkana and marched towards the press club and raised slogans against the dental college administration and demanded justice.