Halsey's fiance Avan Jogia shares rare update on wedding planning

Halsey's fiance Avan Jogia reveals wedding planning details

Avan Jogia is sharing an update on his wedding plans with fiancée Halsey.

Avan told People that he and Halsey are always planning for their wedding reception despite being busy otherwise.

"I think that we're not in any rush to do anything specific at any specific timeline other than our own," he said at the Los Angeles premiere for his new series 56 Days.

"We're really lucky. We get to enjoy each stage of our lives," he continued. "And I don't know. I don't think rushing— Yeah, we're just not moving in any one space other than our own. And it's everything. So we're so busy. We're just so busy. But yeah, absolutely. I'm so excited. It's going to be great."

Avan is a "hands-off" groom or rather more "involved in the details" being a detail oriented person.

"I'm a detail-oriented person by nature, but yeah, I think we like making things together, so we're collaborative," he shared.

The Without Me singer confirmed her engagement during an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September 2024.

She revealed that Avan proposed during a boat ride on their one-year anniversary trip to Barcelona.

"We were sitting next to each other, and he was like, 'Come down on the floor.' So I got down on the floor of this boat, and he pulled out the ring," Halsey recalled. "He said, 'What's a little bit of marriage between friends?' "

"And I was like, 'Yeah, I'll do a little bit of marriage with you,' " she continued. " 'I'd prefer to do a lot of it.' "

Halsey joined Avan at the premiere of 56 Days, with the actor gushing, "It’s nice and fun. It's fun to dress up and do something and get together, and put on an outfit and get to hang out with your partner and go to— I mean, it's really cool because it's a show that I'm premiering," he said.