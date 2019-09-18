Nimrita Kumari's brother reveals startling details about sister's alleged murder

SUKKUR: The family of Nimrita Kumari - a Hindu student found dead in her college room under mysterious circumstances on Monday - has rejected the postmortem report of her body that stated she had committed suicide.

The deceased's brother Dr Vishal Chandrani, while talking to Geo News, revealed startling details about the perplexing death of Nimrita alleging she was murdered.

Refuting the postmortem report, Dr Chandrani, a medical consultant at Dow Medical College, Karachi, said the marks around Kumari’s neck suggested she was murdered.

"I have seen my sister's body and all evidences on it point towards murder," Dr Chandrani revealed.

He added that according to the hospital authorities, Kumari hanged herself from the ceiling fan using a dupatta. However, the marks on her neck show no such signs.

Earlier, he claimed that the marks on Kumari's neck were caused by a cable. Dr Chandrani, questioning the sincerity of doctor who conducted the postmortem, said the wounds on her arms also contradict the suicide theory as they show she was being held down forcefully.



"Even the fan that she reportedly hung herself from is intact," he revealed further.

"I demand that a judicial committee be constituted and adequate investigations be done to probe the matter, otherwise there will be no deterrence for people who get away with murder," Dr Chandrani added.

Nimrita Kumari was a student of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University’s Bibi Aseefa Dental College.

Her body was recovered from the university premises, after which police surgeon Dr Shamsuddin Khoso said they found marks of rope tied to her neck.