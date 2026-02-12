Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William’s nightmare facing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

It is being said that Kate Middleton worked day and night to ensure that the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor problem be sorted as soon as possible.

Her intentions though, are all for Prince William and all her work behind the scenes has just been broken down by Kate Nicholl.

She’s referenced a well-placed insider according to The i Newspaper and they claim “Catherine has been very firm, making it clear that they need to distance themselves publicly from Andrew.”

As part of her efforts towards this, she’s “pushed hard” for him to be moved out of Windsor. Reason being she could see the problematic optics with Andrew being so close to their new home.”

As for William, he holds a similar view as revealed by the same source because “while it’s true that William has been concerned for his uncle’s well-being, he is also frustrated, and I would say even angry that the family is once again under the microscope.”

This is precisely what is said to be fueling his wife because “aware that the King has inherited the 'Andrew problem', as it is known in the family, Catherine is understandably keen that she and William do not face a similar burden when it is their time to reign.”

The Wales’ have even released a statement speaking out about the Epstein victims and in their statement a spokesperson claims, “I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”