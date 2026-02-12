Las Vegas father shoots daughter's boyfriend, then calls police himself

A minor argument turned deadly just after midnight Thursday when a father allegedly shot and killed his daughter’s boyfriend inside their Las Vegas home, police said.

The gunfire erupted at a house on Desert Village Avenue near Fort Apache Road and Flamingo Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, NBC's KSNV reported.

Authorities say both the daughter and the father separately called 911 - the daughter reporting her boyfriend had been shot, and the father admitting he had pulled the trigger.

When officers arrived, they took the father, described as a man in his late 50s, into custody. Inside the home, they found a man in his late 20s lying on the floor with gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a nearby town hospital, where he later died.

Police said the shooting followed a verbal argument between the two men. Investigators have not disclosed what sparked the confrontation.

A child was also inside the house at the time but was not involved or injured. Child Protective Services has since been notified, police said.

The homicide remains under investigation, according to police.