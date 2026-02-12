Savannah Guthrie shares sweet childhood video with missing mom Nancy: Watch

Savannah Guthrie shares sweet video of missing mom Nancy

Savannah Guthrie is amassing courage and hope amid her mother Nancy’s disappearance.

On Thursday, Feb. 12, Savannah took to Instagram to share a video from her childhood of her mom, Nancy, with her and her sister Annie as kids. The video ended with a childhood photo of the Today show host, Annie and their brother Camron, with their mom.

"Our lovely mom. We will never give up on her," she captioned the video.

Nancy, 84, was last seen on January 31 and the family realized that she was missing the next day. Police arrived at the residence around 2pm on Feburary 1.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department soon revealed that their homicide team was active on the case due to what they saw at the scene. Nancy is believed to have been abducted from her home.

More recently Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed via X that "previously inaccessible new images" and video were "uncovered" by law enforcement and partners and showed "an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance."

Savannah shared the photo of the man seen on surveillance video at the door of Nancy's house the night she disappeared to her Instagram and wrote, "Someone out there recognizes this person. We believe she is still out there. Bring her home."