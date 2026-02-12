'Finding Her Edge' creator explains likeness between show and Jane Austin novel

'Finding Her Edge' creator on super hit show and season 2 renewal

Finding Her Edge creator Jeff Norton is sharing insight into the making of the figure skating-centered show and teasing season 2.

The show follows Adriana Russo (Madelyn Keys), an ice skater who ends up in a love triangle with her former skating partner and first boyfriend Freddie (Olly Atkins) and her current skating partner Brayden (Cale Ambrozic).

The show is based on Jennifer Iacopelli’s YA book Finding Her Edge, which is inspired by Jane Austen novel Persuasion.

"Adriana sits at the center of the love triangle with Braden and Freddie, but there’s also a love triangle with the Russo sisters," he explained to Deadline. "I’ve heard so many talk about how that family drama resonates with them, so it’s the fusion of those two things."

"When I read Jennifer’s first novel, not only were the characters great and compelling, but she had built the book on top of the solid foundation that came from Jane Austen. I’m a believer in looking at the classics, like Shakespeare, Dickens and Austen. Those storytelling structures have stood the test of time – Wuthering Heights is coming out in a matter of days [the Emerald Fennell film releases tomorrow]."

"Classic literature offers us some amazing storytelling road maps, and the fun is to put a modern twist on it. Jennifer took the Austen world and brought the world of a crumbling family estate into a crumbling skating dynasty. Over those foundations, I wanted to put a compelling drama that could sustain over multiple episodes and seasons," he added.

When asked about season 2, he opted out of giving any details about the plot but noted that he’d already begun writing the script when season 1 finished filming. As of now, his team of writers are working away at the script.

Norton noted that the show’s success on Netflix left the streamer delighted and got it renewed for another season.

"Netflix were delighted by the numbers," he said. "It was number three globally in English-language television, but the biggest thing is how much social engagement there is on the show. This has found a fanbase very quickly and people are really invested in the show and characters. People online are incredibly passionate. I’ve seen tons of edits on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube."