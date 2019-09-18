Shoaib Akhtar raises voice for Nimrita Kumari: ‘My heart beats for every Pakistani’

Pakistan’s former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Wednesday expressed his sorrow over the alleged murder of student Nimrita Kumari that raised uncertainties and sparked a movement for her justice around the country.

Turning to Twitter, the 44-year-old fast bowler raised his voice for the Hindu student who was found dead from the university’s premises under mysterious circumstances.

“Extremely sad & hurt sad reading about the suspicious death of young innocent girl, Nimrita Kumari. I hope the justice is served and the real culprits are found,” he said.

“My heart beats with every Pakistani no matter what faith he/she belongs to. Rest in Peace,” the cricket commentator added, ending the tweet with the hashtag ‘#JusticeForNimrita’.

Student of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University’s Bibi Aseefa Dental College, Nimrita was found dead earlier on Monday with the postmortem report suggesting that she had died of suffocation.

The autopsy report, however, was refuted by her brother Dr Vishal Chandrani who sharing startling details of the death said: “I have seen my sister's body and all evidence on it point towards murder.”