Ex-UFC fighter Tiki Ghosn knocks out streamer DeenTheGreat in viral clip
Hours earlier, Larry Wheels also slapped streamer for disrespectful behaviour
The former UFC fighter Tiki Ghosn has knocked out DeanTheGreat in a viral video live streaming from the party at Rampage Jackson’s house.
The incident occurred on February 18, 2026 when the streamer showed disrespectful behaviour towards the ex-MMA fighter.
In a viral clip widely circulating on X, inebriated DeanTheGreat was seen to taunt and threaten Ghosn. Such rude behaviour evoked a stern response from Tiki Ghosn.
He delivered a powerful and brutal strike to the streamer’s face. The shocking moment has gone viral on the social media platforms, amassing millions of views and fueling internet frenzy.
Just a day earlier, DeanTheGreat also received such an evocative response from the powerlifter Larry Wheels after allegedly making inappropriate advances towards Wheel’s wife.
The boxer slapped the streamer for disrespecting his wife during another stream.
DeenTheGreat’s ill-mannered attitude also drew sharp and funny responses from online users.
One user wrote, “Deen was out of line, but Larry putting hands on him just gives the clown more attention.”
Another one commented, “Never heard of deen the great once prior to him getting beat up twice in 24 hours lol.”
