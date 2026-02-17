Women’s curling results: USA falls to winless Italy at Winter Olympics

The latest women’s curling results delivered a surprise in Cortina D’Ampezza as previously winless Italy defeated Team USA 7-2 on Monday.

The loss snapped a three game win streak for the Americans and dropped them to 4-2 in pool play with two matches remaining. The US will face Denmark next.

Italy entered the match at 0-5 but jumped to an early 3-0 lead after skip Stefania Constantini placed three stones in scoring position in the opening end.

The Americans struggled to recover and did not score until the sixth end, when Tabitha Peterson secured a single point to make it 4-1.

Italy extended its lead to 7-2 after the ninth end. Facing a five point deficit, Team USA conceded the match.

“It was definitely a struggle for us out there, me especially,” Cory Thiesse told NBC after the match.

“Just kind of had a hard time getting a feel on the ice, and I felt like we were kind of chasing the whole game and couldn’t really get 100 percent out of all of our shots.”

The American team of Tabitha and Tara Peterson, Thiesse and Taylor Anderson-Heide now looks to rebound in its next match as women’s curling results continue to shape the playoff race.