Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries shine in monobob final

Elana Meyers Taylor added to her legacy Monday night, winning gold in the women’s monobob at the Winter Olympics in Cortina.

The victory also puts fresh focus on Elana Meyers Taylor children and her journey as a mother and elite athlete.

Meyers Taylor, 41, came from behind in the final heat to edge out Germany’s Laura Nolte, 27, who took silver.

Fellow American Kaillie Humphries, 40, earned bronze in the four heat race.

"I'm super excited to finally have a gold medal and to have worked so hard all these years," Meyers Taylor said.

"I was super grateful to be able to put the pieces together and finally have a run that I could walk away very proud with."

With two sons at home, Meyers Taylor now holds six Olympic medals, the most by a Black athlete in Winter Games history.

Humphries, who gave birth to her son in 2024, now has three Olympic gold medals and two bronze.

"I'm so proud to be able to represent the United States, and put my best foot forward. That's what we did today," Humphries said.

Both athletes have spoken openly about balancing motherhood and elite sport.

"I got back in the bobsled 4 1/2 months postpartum, so it wasn't the ideal timeline," Humphries said before the Games. "I'm not a spring chicken anymore."

"It's been quite a bit on my body," said Meyers Taylor, adding: "But I wouldn't trade it for the world."