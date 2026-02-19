Winter Olympics 2026: Ariana Fontana makes history as Italy’s most decorated Olympian

Arianna Fontana has officially become Italy’s most decorated Olympian of all time, securing her 11th career medal while expressing her excitement about her achievement. The short-track skating legend has 14 Olympic medals, making her the most decorated Olympian in Italy’s history across both Winter and Summer Games.

The 35-year-old has been an exemplar of short-track skating excellence at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games. She secured her third medal at these games after achieving success in the mixed team relay and the women’s 500m.

Arianna shared her mesmerizing experience saying: “Honestly, I’m lost for words. I am sitting in the changing room, and I had a moment where it all hit me, thinking over everything. I truly don’ t has the words.”

She explained: "When I look at Anthony, I am speechless, I just had a moment where I was really, completely overwhelmed by everything and now I truly don't have the words."





Her incredible performances not only reflect her personal excellence but also mark a defining moment for Italian sport.

Her total medal haul across six Olympics now stands at 14, making her the most decorated Olympian across either the Winter or Summer Games in Italy’s history. She leaves behind a legacy that will inspire future generations of athletes to stay true to themselves despite all ongoing hurdles. Her continued excellence represents a shining moment for her country, opening new avenues for dignity and resilience in Italian sport.