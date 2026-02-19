From grief to glory: Mikaela Shiffrin’s road to historic 2026 Olympic slalom gold

Mikaela Shiffrin won an Olympic gold medal in slalom on Sunday—her first in eight years.

But the journey was not an easy one for the 30-year-old American skier as it was marred by setbacks and personal grief.

It is fair to say that for Shiffrin the victory was deeply personal, as it marked her first major win since her father’s passing 6 years ago.

Mikaela Shiffrin was filled with emotion as the skier won the gold medal at 2026 Winter Olympics following her dad's death, “This was a moment I have dreamed about.”

Following her triumph, Shiffrin took to Instagram to share her heartfelt message about her victory.

She said, “I won! I got there, in the face of fear and adrenaline and the potential for criticism and backlash from people who know nothing and don’t even try to understand. I won!”

When it comes to discussing the spectacular career of Mikaela Shiffrin, it is impossible not to mention the influence of her late father, Jeff Shiffrin. Her victory was not merely individual. In fact, it is a part of a carefully nurtured family ecosystem.

A physician and former collegiate skier, Jeff integrated skiing into the very fabric of family life. This “skiing household” provided the technical foundation and emotional discipline that pushed Mikaela Shiffrin to the top of the sport.

Unfortunately, Shiffrin’s dad suddenly passed away in February 2020. Such an irreparable loss not only pushed her in the grieving phase but also became a transformative moment of reflection, ultimately helping her to celebrate gold triumph at the 2026 Olympics.

“I questioned all that I’ve learned in life, multiple times this week. I questioned what kind of grit I have in my heart and I wondered if I should be doing this at all. I questioned my toughness and tenacity. I questioned it all. And then I left those questions behind, and stepped into the arena anyway,” She said.

“I won,” Shiffrin added.