David Goyette’s hockey career faces major blow after 20 game AHL ban

David Goyette’s hockey career made headlines on Tuesday after the former Sudbury Wolves captain was suspended 20 games by the American Hockey League.

The Coachella Valley Firebirds, affiliate of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, announced the suspension on social media.

“Forward David Goyette has been suspended 20 games for violating the AHL/PHPA Performance Enhancing Substance Program,” the Firebirds said.

The AHL also confirmed the suspension and did not disclose the substance involved. Goyette will be eligible to return April 10.

Kraken general manager Jason Botterill addressed the decision in a statement shared by the club, saying: “Earlier today, we were informed that David Goyette tested positive for a performance enhancing substance under the AHL/PHPA Performance Enhancing Substance Program,” Botterill said.

“We fully support the Performance Enhancing Substance Program and hope this was a learning experience for David.”

The 21-year-old was selected in the second round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. This season, Goyette has recorded three goals and seven assists in 47 games.