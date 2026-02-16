Ice Hockey Olympics update: Canada stays unbeaten with dominant win over France

Canada delivered a dominant performance at the Ice Hockey Olympics in Milan Cortina, defeating France 10-2 on Sunday to finish preliminary round play with a perfect 3-0 record.

Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Mark Stone each recorded a goal and two assists. Crosby’s three point night gave him 16 career Olympic points, passing Jarome Iginla’s previous Canadian NHL era record of 14.

Macklin Celebrini scored twice and added an assist, while Cale Makar, Tom Wilson, Devon Toews, Bo Horvat and Brandon Hagel also found the net.

Canada now advances to the quarterfinals and will learn its opponent after Tuesday’s qualification games.

McDavid now has nine points in nine periods in his Olympic debut. Canada finished group play with a plus 17 goal difference after earlier wins over Czechia and Switzerland.

France got goals from Floran Douay and Sacha Treille. Tom Wilson was ejected in the third period after fighting Pierre Crinon following a forearm to Nathan MacKinnon.

Canada, a three time Olympic gold medal winner in the NHL era, will play its quarterfinal game Wednesday as the top seed in the elimination round.