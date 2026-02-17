Winter Olympics 2026: Mark Callan defies age as moonwalking ice sensation dazzles crowd
Callan had his first experience of curling at Forest Hills, where he mesmerized the audiences and secured the spot in the competition
Mark Callan, a resident of Montreal has become an internet sensation with his effortless, high-speed moonwalking on ice. The 61-year-old is the guy with the backpack and house, shuffling backwards toward the house inside the near-empty Cortina curling stadium, spraying plumes of water to prep the ice.
He has been the centre of attention at the Winter Olympics in northern Italy- a long way from the Forest Hills rink in Aberfoyle where he first experienced curling. He has impressed audiences with his performance and vibrant personality, though some of his most vital moments consist mainly of him falling over.
Despite all odds, he kept going back though, and one day curiosity got the better of him when he noticed someone pebbling the ice.
He was of the view that I was going on, and I wanted to learn more; now I am in this position. Callan explains that he wears a gravity-fed backpack containing 15 liters of water.
He explained that his job is to sprinkle the ice with water droplets of various sizes. His sharp measured steps are designed to keep him balanced on the slippery surface and ensure an even spread of water.
Callen has been at the coliseum in Italy since mid-January. Arriving at his fourth Olympics he found a “concrete floor and contractors everywhere” in a venue originally designed for ice hockey. The Cortina Stadium which hosted the 1956 Winter Games as an open-air arena, now has a roof though any original features like the wooden spectator benches remain. This is a challenging time for Callan and his small team but the positive reaction from the athletes keeps him going.
