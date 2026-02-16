Tre Johnson, former NFL guard and teacher, passes away at 54

Tre Johnson, a former Washington offensive guard and Pro Bowl selection, has died at the age of 54.

Johnson passed away Sunday morning while on a family trip. Further details surrounding his death were not immediately released.

Johnson played for Washington from 1994 to 2001 after being selected in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 1999 during his time with the team. He later played one season with the Cleveland Browns before retiring from professional football.

Before entering the NFL, Tre Johnson played college football at Temple, where he developed into a standout offensive lineman.

Following his football career, Johnson transitioned into education. He worked as a teacher at Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland. Recent health challenges had forced him to take a leave of absence.

Johnson was also connected to the News4 community. His wife, Irene Johnson, worked as a photographer at News4 for 12 years.

He is survived by his wife Irene and their four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ and Eden.

Tributes from the Washington football community are expected as fans and former teammates remember Tre Johnson’s legacy on and off the field.