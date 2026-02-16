Ilia Malinin breaks silence on ‘vile online hate’ after Winter Olympics 2026 setback

After dominating the figure skating world for over two years, Ilia Malinin experienced a significant “crash” during the Olympics free skate.

Malinin struggled with two falls and failed to land his signature quadruple Alex during the men's figure skating final at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

After facing a setback during the competition, the 21-year-old is publicly addressing the mental health toll of “vile online hatred” and overwhelming pressure he experienced on the Olympic stage.

Taking to Instagram, the American figure skater posted, “On the world’s biggest stage, those who appear the strongest may still be fighting invisible battles on the inside. Even your happiest memories can end up tainted by the noise.”

Malinin said, “Vile online hatred attacks the mind and fear lures it into the darkness, no matter how hard you try to stay sane through the endless insurmountable pressure.”

Talking about the impacts of pressure and online trolling, he cited, “it all builds up as these moments flash before your eyes, resulting in an inevitable crash. This is that version of the story.”

Malinin also showed determination for a comeback at the upcoming exhibition gala, featuring a special performance at the end of each Olympic games. He teased “Coming February 21, 2026.”

As reported by USA Today, he plans to perform in the gala.

Unfortunately, Malinin failed to win a medal in his individual event as he finished in eighth place. But, he earned a gold medal with Team US in the team event.