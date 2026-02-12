Piers Morgan praised by Ukrainian President over 'principled stance' on Winter Olympics controversy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday thanked Piers Morgan after the British journalist condemned International Olympic Committee's decision to disqualify skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych from the Winter Olympics.

The player had refused an IOC demand that he give up a hand-painted helmet emblazoned with two-dozen portraits of Ukrainian athletes killed in Russia's four-year war against its smaller neighbour.

Taking to X, Morgan wrote, "Disgusting decision. Shame on the Winter Olympic chiefs ."

Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised Morgan for taking "a principled stance. "The IOC’s decision is indeed morally appalling," the president wrote.

Just hours after the International Olympic Committee disqualified Vladyslav Heraskevych, a wave of support for the 27-year-old swept Ukraine.

A bank offered a cash prize worth nearly $25,000. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his courage was "worth more than any medal".

IOC President Kirsty Coventry met Heraskevych early on Thursday but said she had not been able to broker a solution. The IOC had suggested compromises including wearing a black armband or showing the helmet before and after racing.