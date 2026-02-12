Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's supporters are criticizing Prince William after it was reported that one of his Earthshot Prize donors was mentioned in the Epstein files.

It's to mention here that being named in the files is not evidence of criminal activity.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle supporters never miss an opportunity to settle a score with Prince William and Kate Middleton fans because they believe the Duchess of Sussex and her husband are unfairly criticized by royal fans whenever they make a public appearance or undertake a project.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The latest wave of criticism came just three days after Prince William and Kate Middleton said they were "deeply concerned" by the revelations in files over the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims," a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said on Monday.

Prince William's uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, lost his royal titles and was evicted from Royal Lodge for his links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.