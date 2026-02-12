Diana once used salad dressing as a weapon against Charles: Inside their fight from a staffers eyes

Princess Diana once made it so King Charles, then Prince Charles, was left covered in salad dressing despite the dinner having started out in candlelight, with the now-monarch in a silk gown.

The account has been recalled by one of their older butlers, Paul Burell and he spoke to Fox News Digital regarding this.

In his account, “one evening, he rang the bell, and I went through after hearing this almighty row from the other side of the door, knowing I shouldn’t intrude until it went quiet.”

Because according to him “the dinner table was upside down, broken china everywhere, food everywhere. And he was covered in salad dressing. He looked up at me in a rather sheepish way and said, ‘Oh, I’m terribly sorry. I seemed to have caught my sleeve on the edge of the table, and everything just tipped up.' ‘Of course.’ He knew, and I knew the real reason was that there’d been an almighty row and Diana had fled upstairs in tears.”

While he also admits, “of course, they would argue, and I was there,” because often times he claims, “I stood there and watched them shouting and screaming, and I cleaned up the messes. I brushed up the broken china.”

But one thing the staffer did make clear about their marriage was that there was no physical altercations initiated by the then-prince because “Charles never hurt Diana physically,” even though she did feel “mentally tortured” during the course of that marriage.

But he also presented a holistic account and said, “the king is not a conciliatory man. He certainly wasn’t in the Diana years” either.

“I witnessed many arguments and fights between Charles and Diana behind closed doors. At times, they were more than a shouting match. Plates were smashed, tempers raised and even tables overturned. … When the prince lost his temper, which he often regretted, he was contrite and apologetic,” he said too.

In terms of the ‘Camilla’ component, who now sits as the monarch’s Queen consort he said, “[Diana] tried so hard to make it work, but during the week Charles was a free agent. Then he could go and see Camilla, who lived close by. I think the reason he bought Highgrove in the first place was because it was very close to Ray Mill House, where Camilla lived with her husband, Andrew Parker Bowles. On weekends, Diana would come with their boys, and they would be a family — not always a happy one.”

“I think that in the very early days, Prince Charles, now our king, tried his hardest to make this marriage work. And although Diana was only 19 years old, he was much older than her. He tried to help her along the way, but the gap was far too wide. There were too many years separating them. And also, Charles had never let go of his true love, Camilla,” he said before signing off.