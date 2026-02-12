Instagram Head Adam Mosseri says users cannot be clinically addicted to app

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri on Wednesday during his case trial against Meta on social media addiction testifies that he does not believe users can be “clinically addicted” to the social media platform.

The case was filed by a 20-year-old woman, Kaley, who claims that the social media platforms have created their apps with addictive features, which has impacted her mental wellbeing. The case is one of the similar 1500 lawsuits that are under trial; however, the courts are yet to determine social media addiction claims that are causing youth mental health issues.

The plaintiff representative, Mark Lanier, asked Mosseri whether Instagram puts its financial gains ahead of protecting young users. The case centres on allegations that Meta has intentionally installed built-in features that are keeping the younger users engaged in social media for long hours.

Mosseri said this was his first time testifying in such a trial. His testimony provided an uncommon window into his personal perspective about Instagram's business operations and its effects on society.

During questioning, Mosseri said he does not think it is possible to be addicted to Instagram in a clinical sense. However, he acknowledged that “problematic use” can occur and varies from person to person. He compared excessive use of Instagram to watching television for longer than one feels comfortable with.

“It’s relative,” Mosseri said, adding that individuals may use Instagram more than they feel good about. He also conceded that he is not a medical professional.