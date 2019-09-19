Train the youth

We have enough colleges and universities to groom our youth who are 60 percent of total population. There is gap of training our youth in specific areas of industries which must be prioritized on a war footing. It can also be suggested that all industries must also set up training cells so that on-the-job training can be imparted. The government, at the federal or the provincial level, must ensure that all educated youth are absorbed into the job market soon after leaving their institutions.

It is important that education must be based on the Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) methodology. The main advantage will be to boost production in industries thus enhancing exports and bridging the trade deficit. There is also a need to inculcate culture to promote Pakistani products so that only essential commodities can be imported. This will bring down unemployment. I urge our planners to provide opportunities to the youth so that the industrial and agriculture sectors can be elevated to the optimum level resulting in tangible growth in exports.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt