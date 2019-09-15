No differences with CM Buzdar: Ch Sarwar

DUBAI: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has denied any political differences with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Speaking to media at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, the governor cleared that there have been no differences with the chief minister.

“Imran Khan had appointed me as governor of the province and the chief minister was also appointed by the prime minister,” he said, adding that the premier is not only his leader but the chief minister’s leader too.

Chaudhry Sarwar is on a visit to Dubai where he is trying to mobilise the Overseas Pakistan Commission of Punjab to address the grievances of the community.

Referring to the recently imposed “mobile phone tax” by the federal government, the governor admitted that the issue was grave and it had been under discussion.

“I have received several complaints that overseas Pakistanis could not use their mobile phone while visiting their homeland,” Chaudhry Sarwar said. He also revealed that his UK’s mobile had stopped working in Pakistan so he had to pay Rs42,000 tax to switch on the mobile phone.

Discussing the role of Overseas Commission Punjab, the governor said that the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) is a federal body and the government is trying to activate it as well. He emphasised that the OPF has a budget of billions of rupees which needs to be utilised properly.

He claimed that Overseas Commission Punjab would resolve the complaints of overseas Pakistanis within three to six months. Chaudhry Sarwar added that the federal government has been trying to activate the overseas commissions in the rest of three provinces as well.