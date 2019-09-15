close
Sun Sep 15, 2019
September 15, 2019

AERC seminar

Karachi

 
September 15, 2019

The Applied Economics Research Centre (AERC), University of Karachi, as part of its Professor Dr Ehsan Rashid Memorial Lecture series, is holding a seminar titled 'Evaluation of a year of performance of the current government: challenges, successes and failures', on Monday, September 16, at its auditorium.

A professor (Economics Policy and Strategy), Karachi School of Business and Leadership, Dr Nadeem Javaid, would be the chief guest on this occasion, says a press release of the varsity.

