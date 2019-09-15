AERC seminar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Applied Economics Research Centre (AERC), University of Karachi, as part of its Professor Dr Ehsan Rashid Memorial Lecture series, is holding a seminar titled ‘Evaluation of a year of performance of the current government: challenges, successes and failures’, on Monday, September 16, at its auditorium.
A professor (Economics Policy and Strategy), Karachi School of Business and Leadership, Dr Nadeem Javaid, would be the chief guest on this occasion, says a press release of the varsity.
