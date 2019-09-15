AERC seminar

The Applied Economics Research Centre (AERC), University of Karachi, as part of its Professor Dr Ehsan Rashid Memorial Lecture series, is holding a seminar titled ‘Evaluation of a year of performance of the current government: challenges, successes and failures’, on Monday, September 16, at its auditorium.

A professor (Economics Policy and Strategy), Karachi School of Business and Leadership, Dr Nadeem Javaid, would be the chief guest on this occasion, says a press release of the varsity.