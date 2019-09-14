Quaid-e-Azam Trophy explodes into action today

KARACHI: A gruelling tussle for supremacy will begin when the restructured Quaid-e-Azam Trophy explodes into action at different venues of the country on Saturday (today).

Sarfraz Ahmed-led Sindh will be pitted against Haris Sohail-led Balochistan in the four-day opener here at UBL Sports Complex. The match will start at 10am. The six teams will play against each other on double league basis with the leading two sides on points table to fight in the five-day final.

The winners will be given away Rs10 million, the highest-ever prize money in the event’s history. Kookaburra balls will be used in the event. And the PCB claims that better pitches will be provided to the teams in order to test the temperament of the country’s mainstream cricketers so that a solid breed for future national duty could be prepared.

Sindh captain Sarfraz Ahmed on Friday said that the new system should be given time. “It’s a new structure and it should be given time. But one thing is clear: the cream of the country are almost there in both the teams. Hopefully it will benefit Pakistan in future,” Sarfraz told a pre-match news conference here at the National Stadium on Friday.

He said Kookaburra balls would also help the players prepare better for national duty. “It’s a good brand and will also give opportunities to spinners to bowl long. If sporting pitches are made then it will be very good as the conditions will then help everyone,” said Sarfraz, who was on Friday retained as Pakistan’s one-day and T20 captain.

Responding to a question, Sarfraz said that everyone knows what the target is behind the new structure. He added it was simple that effort was being made to improve cricket in Pakistan. He asserted that cricket would be more competitive in the new structure. “Previously if a player was making 70 percent effort to be in a team for first-class cricket, now he will have to make 100 percent effort to be in a province’s top team playing in first-class cricket,” he said.

“It’s good that all those players who have played for Pakistan or are playing are there in the teams already announced. So it’s a good mixture of young and experienced. Players will get opportunities but we should give time to the new system,” Sarfraz reiterated.

About inclusion of a foreign player in Sindh’s team as allowed by the Board, Sarfraz said that there was a lot of talent in Pakistan and effort would be made to include their own deserving player if any opportunity was created.

Sarfraz said that it was a plus point that those players who would perform for their teams would create opportunities for playing top cricket as their head coaches are selectors and they would definitely report to the chief selector.

Balochistan’s vice-captain Imran Farhat said that they had a balanced side and would give a surprise in the season. “We have a balanced side and will give a lot of surprises,” Imran told the pre-match press conference.

“We have good all-rounders and a seasoned spinner in Yasir Shah. Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Sohail will also reach here today and I think we have a good lot,” the former Test opener said. “But you know it’s just the start. After the first match we will have an idea where we stand,” the left-handed opener said.

He said it was not easy to play a Kookaburra ball and those who would play technically would score runs,” he said. In other fixtures, Central Punjab will face Southern Punjab at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Northern at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.