Thu Sep 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

‘Colours of Pakistan’ opens at Alhamra

Lahore

A photo exhibition titled “Colours of Pakistan” opened on Wednesday at the Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall. Lahore Arts Council Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi inaugurated the exhibition which would continue until September 13. A good number of art enthusiasts come to see the show on its first day. Held in connection with the Defense Day, the exhibition features 70 photographs by renowned artist Gulzar Ghori. The purpose of the exhibition is to present the beautiful land of Pakistan to the public, said Gulzar Ghori. Lahore Arts Council Board of Governors Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi said, “The photographs in the show depict different colours of natural beauty of Pakistan, where you can see the beautiful culture of the desert and somewhere in the evenings. Pakistan is a beautiful country if we look through the heart as beauty of this country can be seen in this exhibition.”

