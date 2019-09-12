Battle ready

It was indeed very satisfying to hear the chief of naval staff on Navy Day, assuring the nation of the battle-readiness of the Pakistan Navy. In my opinion, any future war with India will be decided through submarine and air launched missiles. Surface ships would have little role to play.

Nuclear submarines are capable of remaining submerged for months and also have much higher speed than conventional ones. Our scientists have the expertise to make nuclear reactors and weapons carrying nuclear arms. Why can’t they be tasked to build a nuclear reactor for submarines also?

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad

*****

In view of the tense situation between India and Pakistan under the present circumstances, it has become imperative that we start preparing ourselves for any eventualities. When Japan attacked China during the early twentieth century, the Chinese prepared tunnels in the mountains against air raids.

During WW II, the British government used underground stations as shelters against the German air raids. We should not only build these shelters but also educate public what to do in case of such an eventuality, how to protect ourselves and how to prepare an air raid shelter at home if any space is available. This brings me to yet another point. At such a moment, the government may initiate action to make Civil Defense Organisations operational and start training in First Aid, fire-fighting, blood bank reserves and other allied subjects.

Lt-Col (r) Arshad N Qureshi

Islamabad