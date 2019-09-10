Afghan peace

The announcement by US President Donald Trump – to call off the peace negotiations with the Taliban – will have far-reaching consequences in the days to come. Given that President Trump has called off the peace deal, the political scene of Afghanistan and the region can change drastically. Moreover, the political scene at home will also alter for Trump in the upcoming elections.

There is nothing to be surprised about if the Taliban rely on more violent tactics. They know the efficacy of violence. The US and its allies in Kabul will respond to the fresh offensive with equal force. The new battles will deteriorate the already precarious law and order situation further, and the Afghan people will suffer even more.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore