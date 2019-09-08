UET to get applications for undergraduate admissions till September 16

LAHORE: The University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Lahore, has issued schedule for undergraduate admissions to its main campus and sub-campuses, including Kala Shah Kaku campus, Rachna College of Engineering & Technology (UET-RCET), Gujranwala, Faisalabad campus and Narowal for the year of 2019.

The candidates can get undergraduate prospectus, fill online forms and submit application forms till 4pm on September 16, 2019. The admissions have been started to various disciplines of engineering and technology like electrical, computer, mechanical, industrial and manufacturing, mechatronics and control, civil, architectural, transportation, environmental, chemical, polymer, metallurgical and materials, petroleum and gas, mining, geological, architecture, city and regional planning, product and industrial design, bio-medical engineering and textile engineering technology.

The tests of the candidates applying on Hafiz-e-Quran and sports basis will be conducted on Sept 18 and Sept 19, respectively.

The 1st merit list for every discipline will be displayed on Sept 20 and the candidates on the fist list would submit their documents and dues till Oct 30. The second merit list will be displayed on Oct 1 and students would submit their documents and dues till Oct 4. The third merit list will be displayed on Oct 7 and the students on the third list will submit their documents and dues till Oct 10, 2019.

The fourth merit list will be displayed on Oct 11 and students would submit their documents and dues till Oct 15 on Tuesday. Regular classes will be started from Oct 14, 2019.