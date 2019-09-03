‘Kashmiris’ morale high despite atrocities’

LAHORE :Principal AMC has given his message on the start of new Islamic Year 1441 and said that on this august occasion we all should not forget our Muslim brethren of Kashmir whose struggle has entered a decisive moment. He said that apart from all suppression and untoward situation the morale of Kashmiris is very high and they are determined to get independence from India.

Prof Alfareed Zafar said that daily in the assembly session of nursing students of LGH Dua is offered for the success of Kashmiris. He said that in the present era, no nation can be kept as slaves and on the commencement of new Islamic Year we all should pray for the prosperity of all the Muslims of the world.

He said that being from the medical field we should reaffirm our commitment to serve the ailing humanity and especially in the public sector hospitals we should perform our duties to fulfill the people’s aspirations. He said there is no doubt that no one is happy to visit these hospitals but they are compelled from diseases to do so and now it is our prime duty to provide them relief.

Prof Zafar and Dr Mahmood Saladuddin said that on the start of new Islamic Year we should also be available in the practical field with new passion and commitment to extend the facilities of better medical treatment to the patients in out and indoor units of the hospitals.

Dr Alfareed Zafar said that the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had allocated heavy funds for the health sector and now it is our responsibility to make ourselves a bridge between government and the masses. Principal and MS expressed hope that this new Islamic Year would be a year of success, progress and prosperity for the whole Muslim world.

murder condemned: Principal PGMI Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar and MS Dr Mahmood Salahuddin strongly condemned the brutal murder of doctor of Lahore General Hospital Dr Mubashar Farooq.

In his statement, he expressed deep grief and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Prof Alfareed Zafar expressed hope that police high-ups would probe into the matter and nab the culprits of this heinous crime. Doctor community and all the employees of LGH have also expressed their concern on this sad incident and prayed for the departed soul.

Principal PGMI and LGH expressed hope that the heirs of Dr Mubashar would be given justice and no stone would be left unturned in this regard and police should arrest the murderer at the earliest. Prof Alfareed Zafar assured of the all-out cooperation from the hospital administration for the family of Dr Mubashar Farooq and said that although there was no compensation of human life but all-out support would be extended to the affected family.

It is mentionable that Dr Mubashar Farooq was murdered in the area of Sadar Police Station Phoolnagar while going back from the hospital and his body was thrown away in graveyard there by some unidentified culprits the other day.