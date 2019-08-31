Shocked

My permanent house is in Sialkot City in the locality of mohallah Prem Nagar. There are three electric poles in this area which if touched give a horrifying electric shock. Last month I went to my ancestral home in Sialkot. It started raining heavily. All the three poles started sparking. Residents of the area have lodged complaints with Wapda time and again in this respect but there is a regal silence on their part.

I want to focus the kind attention of the concerned department of Wapda that if any fatality takes place due to electrocution by these poles the responsibility will rest on Wapda’s shoulders. It’s worth mentioning here that this locality is not very far away from the office of Khwaja Asif, a renowned politician who had the honour to serve Pakistan as foreign minister and also had the portfolios of various ministries from time to time. I wonder how our leaders beat the drums of serving the people and they don’t know what horrifying things are taking place near their own homes.

Mubashar Ali Sulehria

Wah Cantt