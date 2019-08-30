close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PR
August 30, 2019

‘Modaraba based refinance scheme to help SMEs’

National

P
PR
August 30, 2019

KARACH: Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Senior Vice President FPCCI and Chairman FPCCI standing committee on banking, credit and finance appreciated the State Bank of Pakistan for allowing the Modaraba based refinance scheme for working capital financing of SMEs and medium enterprises.

The financing has been allowed for information, technology, furniture, gems and jewelry, leather industry, surgical goods, dates processing, fruits vegetables, food processing, packaging and printing with a turn over of Rs. 300 million with a maximum financing limit of Rs. 50 million under the PIFI. Dr. Baig said the facility will help small and medium enterprises for working capital needs which was a long standing demand of FPCCI with the central bank.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan