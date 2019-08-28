Reference for BM Kutty

LAHORE: A memorial reference was held for Biyyothil Mohyuddin Kutty known as BM Kutty at HRCP secretariat on Tuesday.

A leftist political worker who hailed from Kerala, he opted to settle in Pakistan and remained true to his ideals until the end. He passed away in Karachi on August 25. Veteran journalist and a long-time comrade of Kutty, IA Rehman said, “BM Kutty was a political writer. People knew his strength and would seek him out when it came to writing a document. His biggest contribution was PILER. He did a lot for Balochistan – in understanding its problems and documenting them. He was a person driven by passion, not a trace of hypocrisy in him.”

Talking about Kutty’s book, IA Rehman said that “Sixty years in self-exile: No regret” was not just Kutty’s autobiography but also the story of Pakistan and its social and political frustrations. Veteran journalist Hussain Naqi recalled that Kutty was jailed during the two martial laws and in Bhutto’s reign and even remained imprisoned in Lahore Fort. “He was a member of Muslim Students Federation (MSF) in 1946, then in MRD Movement. His family suffered a lot because of his political activism. His daughter was expelled from college. This was when he wrote a very strong letter to Bhutto.

HRCP Secretary General Harris Khalique said Kutty’s memoir is a very important work as it comes from a political worker who had no ambition of leadership. HRCP Chairperson, Mehdi Hassan said, "Why are we not ready to acknowledge anyone's work in their lifetime."

Farooq Tariq of Awami Workers Party recalled how when it came to writing his party’s manifesto, it came up that Kutty was the person fit to do it. Salima Hashmi also recalled him writing a declaration. Zahid Islam remembered him drafting great resolution and circulating meeting minutes within minutes of the meeting. He quoted Malik Qasim saying, "If I get Kutty my party will surely succeed in Punjab."

Imtiaz Alam became friends with Kutty in Pakistan National Party (PNP) and said he learnt to write declaration from him. He termed Kutty a great human being. Mehr Safdar remembered Kutty for taking Pakistani delegates to India and of someone who talk of peace and brotherhood only.