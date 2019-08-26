close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2019

India condemned

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2019

LAHORE: Senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party, Punjab Aurangzeb Burki has shown serious concern over the awarding of a Gulf state's greatest civil award to Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi while demanding Islamabad to take serious notice of it.

Auragnzeb Burki in a statement issued here Sunday, said India under Modi had committed genocide in Kashmir but Pakistan had not been able to plead this case and exposing India at global level. He said the failure of Pakistani rulers at diplomatic front had been visible on many occasions and it must not remain silent over the awarding of the honour to the Indian PM.

