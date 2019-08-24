UVAS tree plantation

LAHORE: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha along with Pro-VC Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and others planted a sapling in the Department of Microbiology on Friday under the Prime Minister’s National Plantation Campaign.

According to a press release, a large number of different species of saplings were planted this week on all campuses of UVAS, including Ravi Campus in Pattoki, College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Jhang, Khan Bahadur Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary College (KBCMA CVAS) in Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason Layyah Campus for the promotion of greenery.