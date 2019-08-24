close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

UVAS tree plantation

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

LAHORE: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha along with Pro-VC Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and others planted a sapling in the Department of Microbiology on Friday under the Prime Minister’s National Plantation Campaign.

According to a press release, a large number of different species of saplings were planted this week on all campuses of UVAS, including Ravi Campus in Pattoki, College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Jhang, Khan Bahadur Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary College (KBCMA CVAS) in Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason Layyah Campus for the promotion of greenery.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore