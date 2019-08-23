‘Dr Faisal was an institution in himself’

LAHORE: Medical professionals have poured rich tributes upon late Prof Dr Faisal Masood, former Vice-Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, terming him an institution in himself and an inspiration not just for his generation but future generations of aspirants to join the profession of medical sciences.

Speaking at a memorial reference in memory of late Prof Faisal Masood here at KEMU Thursday, Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Prof Faisal Masood was a versatile personality, who had tremendous amount of interest and knowledge of poetry, paintings, cooking and other fine arts, besides being a remarkable medical professional, and above all, he was a wonderful human being. “Prof Faisal Masood has left a rich legacy for the future generation of doctors to emulate and practice ethics in medical field,” she said, while adding that Prof Faisal Masood had been a real soul behind controlling the deadly epidemic of dengue, developing guidelines for chicken pox and much more. She said that she had a very cordial relationship with Prof Faisal Masood and recalled that they both had become associate professor and professor the same day.

KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal said that Prof Faisal Masood would be remembered for developing laws to curb illegal organ transplant in the country. He announced to name Mayo Hospital’s Diabetes Centre after Prof Faisal Masood in recognition of his meritorious services in the field of medical sciences in general and endocrinology in particular. He informed that Prof Faisal Masood had worked very hard for renovation of building and furniture of KEMU during his stint as Vice-Chancellor of the university. The SIMS/Services Hospital Principal Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz said that Prof Faisal Masood was a great teacher and entire medical community in indebted to his services. “We will miss him a lot,” he said.

The FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Amir Zaman said Prof Faisal Masood had provided great guidance to him and his services to the medical profession would never be forgotten. Besides, Prof Dr Khawaja Sadiq Hussain, Prof Dr Mahmood Ali Malik, Prof Dr Ijaz Ahsan, Ra’ana Masood and others also spoke, while a large number of faculty members, doctors, nurses and medical students also attended the memorial reference.